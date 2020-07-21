More than half of counties embrace tax relief proposal

More than half the counties in Idaho, along with a quarter of the incorporated cities, submitted letters of interest in Gov. Brad Little’s $200 million property tax relief proposal.
The plan, which Little unveiled in June, would use a portion of the state’s $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries and benefits for local government public safety and public health employees.
To qualify for the payments, the cities and counties would have to pass the savings along to taxpayers by reducing their 2021 tax levies an equivalent amount. They would also have to forgo any increase in next year’s property tax revenues.
In a news release Monday, Little noted 54 cities and 28 counties opted into the program by Friday’s deadline.
That list includes Idaho, Clearwater and Latah counties, as well as Grangeville, Lewiston, Moscow, Orofino and McCall.
“Our focus is to support our communities and our police, fire and EMS personnel, and ensure there are no reductions in public safety during these unprecedented challenges,” Little said in the news release. “I appreciate the cities and counties working with us to ensure the resulting budget savings are given back to the people of Idaho in the form of property tax relief, rather than back-filling local government budgets.”
The governor didn’t mention that local officials across the state expressed skepticism regarding the legality of the proposal, or that Bonner County is suing the state over the plan.
Nor did he mention that several of jurisdictions — including Latah County, Moscow and Lewiston — specifically said their participation in the program is contingent upon assurances they won’t be financially accountable should the money ever have to be repaid.
The news release acknowledges interest in the proposal exceeds the available funding, so cities and counties would only receive about 44 percent of the total payroll costs they requested.
As they begin the fiscal 2021 budgeting process, local officials must decide whether they want to accept the funding, with the restrictions and potential legal uncertainties it involves.