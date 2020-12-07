Students in the Life Skills program at Lewiston High School received an adaptive tricycle last week that will give kids a fun activity while providing a therapeutic element.
The tricycle helps special education students in the program with their balance, coordination and muscle memory skills.
“In some capacity or another, I would say 95 percent of the students can use it, maybe even more than that,” said life skills teacher Robin Stone of the 22 kids in the program. “I just think it’s amazing, and I’m so happy we were able to get this.”
The trike, which was requested by the school district’s occupational therapist, Tim Gundy, was purchased by the Green Apple Project through its grant process. The organization provides autism support, education and awareness to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and beyond.
“We have really fantastic students out here, and their parents are awfully supportive and are always looking for new activities that they can have their students do,” Gundy said. “This (idea for an adaptive tricycle) was actually presented to me by a parent.”
Students in the life skills program were able to test out a loaner tricycle that belonged to another student. It quickly became a popular activity the kids looked forward to.
“Some of the students had never been on wheeled mobility before, and just the expressions of joy we saw when we got it outside for the first time was great,” Gundy said. “There’s therapeutic value like balance and coordination, but beyond that having a leisure activity gives the kids something to look forward to.”
Laura Lumley, executive director of the Green Apple Project, said use of the tricycle spurrs kids to more actively participate in their physical, occupational and speech therapies.
Gundy agreed and said students on the autism spectrum who utilize the trike often respond with better eye contact and more verbalizations.
It has also given students outside of the program an opportunity to connect with the Life Skills students.
“The kids were riding it along, and the general population at the high school was fascinated by the trike as well,” Lumley said. “It made the kids in the Life Skills class feel like part of their community, and in the long run I think we’ll help reduce the bullying that happens with kids who are a little different because it gives them a common thread and something to talk about.”
Gundy said this is the first adaptive tricycle the district has received. He said the new piece of equipment allows students to have “fun, fitness and freedom.”
“This is a lifetime activity, and we’ve got some students right now in the classroom that will graduate from this type of a more adaptive piece of mobility to something like recumbent cyclists you see on our bike paths,” he said.
He hopes to get more trikes in the future and envisions creating a club, so the students in the program can socialize more.
“In the summertime, some of our students can get together with their parents, family and guardians and go triking together,” Gundy said. “That’s something we are going to look into and see if we can get going.”
The adaptive tricycle was presented to school staff and administrators outside of the main entrance to Lewiston High School last week.
The life skills program teaches kids subjects like English, math and history, while also focusing on independent skills, social skills and functional communication.
The Green Apple Project provides grants or scholarships to students with an official or suspected developmental disability to help fill unmet needs. To learn more, those interested can go online to www.greenappleproject.org.
