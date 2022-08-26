The Title IX civil rights law has had a major impact on generations of American women since its enactment 50 years ago.
It’s hard to imagine many instances, though, where the effects have been as significant — or as painful — as they were for Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton.
Pemberton, 64, spent the early part of her career as a coach and assistant athletics director at Linfield College (now University), a small, private institution in McMinnville, Ore.
In 1992, during the 20th anniversary of Title IX, she began to learn more about the law and eventually wrote a report suggesting Linfield’s athletics program had some compliance issues.
What followed were several years of alleged discrimination, retaliation, acrimony and legal proceedings — a history Pemberton detailed in a 2002 book: “More than a Game: One Woman’s Fight for Gender Equity in Sports.”
It’s been 25 years since the lawsuit was settled. Pemberton still has emotional scars from that period of her life. However, she also recognizes that, had it not happened, she likely wouldn’t be president of LCSC today.
“It completely changed the trajectory of my life,” she said in a recent interview. “I absolutely wouldn’t have been on this path. I can’t say I’m glad it happened, but I’m most appreciative of the life experiences that have led me to where I am now.”
In the forward to “More than a Game,” Olympic swimmer Donna de Varona noted that, prior to Title IX, very few avenues existed for women to pursue athletics at the collegiate level.
“I was a child of the sixties who, at 17 years of age, after having won two Olympic gold medals, was forced to retire for lack of opportunity,” she wrote. “In my era, male athletes were offered scholarships to the best universities in America, while female athletes were left out of the system.”
Although Title IX is best known for combating this inequity and expanding opportunities for women athletes, college sports wasn’t a primary focus when it was enacted in 1972. Instead, the law was intended to prohibit discrimination based on sex in housing, admissions and scholarships at educational institutions that received federal funding.
Gender equity in sports quickly became a battleground, though, as schools struggled to direct more resources toward women’s athletics, while protecting the typically male-dominated status quo.
“Title IX is certainly bigger than sports, but in general, when it comes to the operational nuts and bolts of equity, the most controversy has been in sports,” Pemberton said.
In her book, she describes with some embarrassment how she benefited from Title IX without even being aware of the law.
“As a (swimmer) competing in high school and college, I wasn’t aware Title IX was responsible for the opportunities I enjoyed,” Pemberton wrote. “As a coach at the age group, high school and collegiate level, and later as an athletic administrator, I didn’t know Title IX was the reason I had female athletes to recruit and scholarships to offer.”
That began to change in 1992. As head swimming coach and assistant athletic director at Linfield, federal regulatory compliance was one of Pemberton’s areas of responsibility.
During the 20th anniversary of Title IX, she started researching the law and became concerned that Linfield had some compliance issues.
For example, men and women participation rates in sports weren’t proportional to enrollment — not because of a lack of interest by women, but because of a lack of opportunity. There were also a number of discrepancies in the way women’s teams were treated, compared to men’s teams, in everything from facilities to coaching pay, equipment, travel, publicity, dining services, recruitment and scholarships.
In short, women’s teams were treated as second-class citizens — exactly the problem Title IX was intended to address.
After she documented these issues, Pemberton’s relationship with the athletic director and other administrators quickly deteriorated.
Her book cites multiple examples of alleged retaliation and mistreatment. She describes it as a “classic ‘shoot the messenger’ situation” in which she was blamed for highlighting the shortcomings and disrupting the status quo.
“In many ways the entire ordeal was like the constant drip of water from a leaking faucet,” she wrote. “No single incident was enough to put me over the edge, but the seemingly endlessness of ongoing little things ate away at my well-being. That’s what makes it difficult to recognize and cope with discrimination: its subtlety.”
Although outside consultants corroborated many of Pemberton’s findings, she continued to experience retribution. She remained the head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming teams, but was removed as assistant athletic director. When the athletic director retired, she also applied for but was not hired for his position, although she felt she was clearly the most qualified candidate.
A lawsuit dealing with the employment issues was settled in 1997. Pemberton left Linfield a year later, taking a faculty position at Idaho State University.
Looking back on that time of her life, Pemberton now says Linfield administrators weren’t “bad” people who wanted to deny women opportunity in sports. The problem was that the second-class treatment of women was so culturally ingrained it was perceived as the norm.
“It was alien to think that what had been happening for decades was anything but normal,” she said. “If I was right, then everything they thought they’d understood for decades was flawed. That cognitive dissonance was more what (the problems were) about.”
Fifty years after the law was enacted, she thinks there’s greater acceptance of Title IX, although there remains an “amazing” amount of misinformation and misunderstanding about it.
“That gets in the way of making sure all those barriers are gone,” Pemberton said. “I can’t tell you how often I hear, ‘Oh, there has to be an equal number of men and women’s sports.’ No. ‘Oh, you have to spend the same amount of money.’ No, it’s never been those things. So I think there persists a lack of clarity and understanding, and that gets in the way. And it’s nuanced, and people don’t like nuance.”
Despite the struggles, she said, women in sports has become an accepted norm.
“And it’s valued,” Pemberton said. “Certainly there’s evidence to suggest equity remains elusive, but to think that women will play sports and play sports aggressively, and that athleticism for women and men is valued — I think we’re in that place now. And without Title IX, it would probably have been near impossible to get to that point.”
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.