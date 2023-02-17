TACOMA — More than 200 rabbits were seized by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Thursday afternoon after reports of animal cruelty were made to the agency.
“Animal cruelty can include lack of care or abuse or negligence and care,” said Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss. This situation is more akin to animal hoarding, he said.
The woman who was keeping the bunnies in various cages on her approximately 1-acre parcel in unincorporated Pierce County near South Hill has not yet been charged.
The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is taking care of the animals while the investigation continues, Moss said. The Humane Society put out a call for donations to help the animals.
“This is an immense undertaking, one of the largest intakes our shelter has experienced at once, and our staff has been working around the clock to create room for the rabbits in our limited facility,” the Humane Society said on Facebook. “Our Veterinary Team and Animal Care Staff are now standing by, ready to begin medical exams as soon as they arrive.”
Pierce County Animal Control served a search warrant Thursday at the property near 160th Street East and Canyon Road East. All of the animals were in cages. Some were outside and some inside a home on the property, Moss said.