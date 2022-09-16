BELLINGHAM, Wash. — About 26% of Washingtonians say they chuck trash onto beaches, roadsides, lakefronts and in forests rather than wait to find a trash can or keep a trash bag in their vehicle. The good news is, most of them say they’d stop littering if someone they know asked them to.

That’s according to a new anti-littering campaign launched by the Washington state Department of Ecology this week.

