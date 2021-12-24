The Idaho Department of Lands reported Thursday that more than $100,000 went into the off-highway vehicle fund in 2021 to help repair damage on Idaho endowment land caused by off-highway vehicles.
Endowment lands are managed for the long-term financial return to Idaho schools and other beneficiaries. Recreation opportunities are considered a secondary use provided those activities do not degrade the lands, interfere with management activities or otherwise negatively affect the long-term financial return to the beneficiaries.
Each year on Jan. 1, all motorbikes, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain vehicles and specialty off-highway vehicles operated on public or private land must be registered and numbered to legally operate. A dollar of every registration fee goes to the Idaho Department of Lands.
Much of the fund goes to costly repairs to endowment land but new and sustainable trail opportunities were also created by the fund in 2021.
Dustin Miller, director of the state department, thanked off-highway vehicle users for their contributions and support of responsible recreation on Idaho endowment land.
“We continue to work to improve trail opportunities that provide long-term use on these unique lands,” Miller said.