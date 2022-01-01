While today is forecasted to be dry, the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is expected to receive another inch of snow on Sunday.
“We’re still a few days ahead,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Simmons. “So this may change.”
Lewiston received a total of 7.2 inches of snow on Thursday, setting a Dec. 30 record for snowfall in the town, based on official observations from the NWS at Spokane.
It’s the most snow Lewiston has seen in one day since there were 8.4 inches on Jan. 18, 2012, according to Simmons.
Thursday’s total fell short of the December record of 7.5 inches, which occurred in 1964. It also didn’t measure up to the town’s all-time record of 11 inches on Feb. 2, 1916.
Residents in Moscow and Pullman can expect to see an additional 3-5 inches of snow on Sunday evening.
On Thursday, the Palouse received an estimated 5-7 inches of snowfall for the day.
Temperatures are expected to warm slowly in the next few days. Simmons said the arctic air mass previously reported in the region should be out of the area by Sunday, along with the extreme cold.
“Our coolest temperatures are overnight Friday and into Saturday,” she said. “After that, we’ll see an increase in temperatures.”
The predicted low temperature for Pullman was -4 degrees Fahrenheit over Friday night. In Lewiston, the forecasted low temperature was 3 degrees.
Below-zero temperatures are projected across the region today, however a moist, low-pressure system will begin moving into the region Sunday night.
“We will be warming up slightly closer to seasonal temperatures,” Simmons said.
Additional heavy snow is expected for the Cascades, northern mountain valleys and the Central Panhandle Mountains.
Winds are forecasted to increase over the Palouse and Camas Prairie, resulting in possible blowing snow Sunday night into Monday. The weather may affect travel conditions with reduced visibility and drifting snow.
