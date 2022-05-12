More rocks fall at White Bird hill

GRANGEVILLE — Rocks continued to fall Wednesday morning from the slope at the White Bird hill summit on U.S. Highway 95, blocking the southbound lane of traffic.
Even so, Idaho Department of Transportation officials reopened all lanes of traffic by Wednesday afternoon, said Megan Jahns, a spokeswoman for the department.
The White Bird hill summit was shut down to alternating single-lane traffic since the first rock slide occurred at about 10 a.m. Monday. Road crews have moved railroad containers into place to shield the roadway from more debris and have been working to clear away the rocks and mud.
Before Wednesday morning’s slide, Jahns said the slide was 120 feet deep and 50 feet wide. Rocks ranged in size from 6 inches to 6 feet wide, she said. Department officials estimate that an equal amount of loose debris remains near the top of the slope and “we’re thinking it’s a definite possibility more will come down,” Jahns said.
“We’re always working to keep the roadside clear,” she added. “We are on track to open all lanes of the highway this afternoon (Wednesday) once we get the larger containers in place. We had to move the containers out of the way this morning to clean up.”
Whether the pass continues to cause problems also will depend on the weather, she said. More rain is expected in the area toward the end of the week.
Farther north, blasting that was planned to begin Wednesday on U.S. Highway 95 south of Culdesac was rescheduled for next week, Jahns said. Up to three blasts are expected in the next two weeks, with each lasting about an hour.
The blasting this spring will make room for a new 2.3 mile passing lane for southbound drivers. Blasts will generally be timed to avoid peak travel periods and require a one-hour road closure.
Curtis Arnzen, resident engineer for the project, said more blasting is expected through May but the schedule will be sporadic. Generally, there will be less blasting this year than during previous work in the canyon, he said.
Construction this year is part of a series of projects to add an 11-mile passing lane in Culdesac canyon.
Crews will also replace the culvert for Rock Creek. For most of the construction, drivers can expect all existing lanes to remain open. The contractor may reduce the highway to one lane at night.
Drivers are advised to pay attention to signs in the work zone to learn about the timing of the next blast or check 511.idaho.gov.
Work is scheduled to end by early November.