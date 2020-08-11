ASOTIN — Asotin County officials said another round of grants for small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be available through the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association.
At Monday’s commission meeting, Chris Kemp, chief operating officer, said up to $250,000 has been earmarked for Asotin County businesses that qualify for the funding. The grants, which will likely range from $5,000 to $20,000, are aimed at helping struggling businesses with 20 or fewer employees.
The money will come out of $1.2 million provided to Asotin County through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Kemp said. The economic development association and its executive director, Dawn Smith, are handling the small business grant applications on behalf of the county.
Smith said applications are available on SEWEDA’s website at seweda.org. She can be reached at (509) 751-9144 for more information.
In other county business, Sheriff John Hilderbrand was given the green light to fill a vacant deputy position. Danny Vargas accepted a job with the Pasco Police Department, and will be leaving this month.
Commissioner Chris Seubert said the Florida-based architects hired to work on the new Asotin County Jail are planning another visit to tour possible building sites, including county-owned property near Sixth Avenue and Evans Road.
In a recent Zoom meeting, the architects told officials they are committed to keeping the jail project under $13.7 million, Seubert said.
Planner Karst Riggers said a Clarkston Heights homeowner asked the county to sell a piece of land near Rankin Hill and Fifth Avenue so he can build a shop. The commissioners said it’s unlikely the land in question will be sold, since it may be needed for future stormwater improvements.
