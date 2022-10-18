I-976 withstands most court challenges

Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier, left, and initiative promoter Tim Eyman, right, listen to arguments during a hearing in King County Superior Court, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Seattle, over the constitutionality of Eyman's Initiative 976 to reduce car licensing fees. (AP Photo/Gene Johnson)

 The Associated Press

On ballots that go out this week, Washington voters will be asked to express how they feel about two transportation-related taxes or premiums enacted by the Legislature this year. But that’s all they’ll do. As with previous state “advisory votes,” these carry no binding authority, only the opportunity to vent or cheer.

The tax-related questions put to voters have been a staple of Washington ballots since 2007, when anti-tax, initiative activist Tim Eyman ran and won voter approval for Initiative 960. The campaign’s success meant that anytime the Washington Legislature opted to raise taxes, their actions would be subject to judgment by voters.

