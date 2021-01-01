The last day of the year saw an increase of 40 newly reported COVID-19 cases in north central Idaho; a significant drop from the year’s highest daily total of 354 cases on Nov. 23.
No new deaths from the coronavirus were reported in the region. Of the new positives, Clearwater County reported five; Idaho and Latah counties each reported seven; Lewis County had one and Nez Perce County had 20.
The weekly report on long-term care facilities in Idaho listed only one death in the region since Dec. 24. Aspen Park of Cascadia at Moscow reported one COVID-19 death on Thursday. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported that since the beginning of the pandemic, 565 COVID-19 deaths have been associated with 149 long-term care facilities in the state. Overall there have been 305 outbreaks with 7,722 total cases. Currently 6,363 people with reported COVID-19 are associated with 209 long-term care facilities.
Whitman County received 17 new positive COVID-19 tests Thursday, bringing the county total to 2,784. Ten cases are currently hospitalized and all others are stable and self-isolating. Asotin County reported 15 new cases Thursday and two hospitalizations.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced this week he is directing the state Health and Welfare Department to carry out weekly media briefings regarding the coronavirus vaccine. The first virtual COVID-19 news briefing will be Tuesday. Media representatives will be able to ask questions and the public can listen and view online. Details about the briefings, including time and participation details, will be shared by the department prior to each briefing.
The vaccine schedule released by the Health and Welfare Department includes health care workers, long-term care facility staff and workers, home care providers, and other public health and emergency workers throughout January. February’s priorities include first responders, preschool and K-12 teachers and staff and day care workers, correctional and detention staff, grocery and convenience store workers, National Guard, essential workers unable to work from home and adults age 75 and older.
In April, people 65 and older, those 16 to 64 with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for infection and other essential workers not already included may begin to vaccinate. By May, the vaccine should be available to the general public.
The governor’s clearinghouse of information about the vaccine is available at: coronavirus.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
