Four new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported in Nez Perce and Whitman counties Thursday.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District confirmed three new cases in patients older than the age of 70 in Nez Perce County, while Whitman County received a positive test for a female in her teens.
The investigations into the cases in Nez Perce County are in the preliminary stages, while the Whitman County Public Health Department is working to investigate close contacts.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the north central Idaho counties of Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce to five. Whitman County has a total of three positive cases.
There have been no confirmed cases in Asotin County or at Nimiipuu Health. According to the Garfield County Health District’s website, six people have been tested for the coronavirus. Five of those tests were negative, and one was still pending.
As of Thursday, there were 189 coronavirus cases confirmed in Idaho. The state also saw its first three deaths as a result of COVID-19. They included two men older than the age of 60 in Blaine County and a man older than 70 in Canyon County, who had underlying health issues.
“This is very sad news, and we send our condolences to the families and friends of each of these individuals,” said Elke Shaw-Tullock, administrator for the Division of Public Health for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. “This underscores the importance of Gov. Brad Little’s order to stay home — we all have to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”
In the state of Washington, there were 3,207 confirmed cases and 147 deaths as of Thursday.
Tara Macke, the public information officer for Public Health – Idaho North Central District, encouraged the public to take everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs. That includes avoiding nonessential travel, washing your hands frequently, avoid touching your face when out in public, trying to keep a distance of at least 6 feet from people who appear to have respiratory illness, covering your cough or sneeze, and staying home when you are sick.
Brady Woodbury, the public health administrator in Asotin County, encouraged people to follow Little’s stay-at-home order.
“Continue to use social distancing,” Woodbury said. “Even if you exceed what he says, it’s not going to hurt. It’s just going to help end this sooner.”
