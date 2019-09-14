COLFAX — Surveillance footage and more body camera footage of the night a Washington State University student alleges she was sexually assaulted by a Pullman Police Department officer were shown Friday in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax.
Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy showed surveillance footage gathered by Washington State Patrol Detective Larry McGill that shows the area between Global Scholars Hall and the WSU soccer field on College Hill. It’s at that location where the woman, who was 18 at the time, was allegedly stopped by former Sgt. Dan Hargraves in his vehicle for appearing intoxicated.
In the video, the woman gets in the police vehicle and it drives away.
According to the WSP investigation, Hargraves gave her a ride back to her dorm room at Duncan Dunn Hall. She alleges that Hargraves contacted her again after spotting her outside Duncan Dunn Hall and placed her in his vehicle. Hargraves allegedly drove her to Reaney Park, where the alleged sex act occurred.
There is no footage of the second time Hargraves contacted the woman, but there is body camera footage of another officer passing what appears to be Hargraves’ car on Grand Avenue around the time of the alleged incident.
The officer, Shane Emerson, testified Friday that he and Officer Wade Winegardner were responding to a possible suicidal subject near Reaney Park around this time. Hargraves did not respond to this call. Video from both Emerson’s and Winegardner’s body cameras confirmed their response to the possible suicidal subject.
Emerson apparently drove past Hargraves’ vehicle after responding to that emergency.
There was little radio communication from Hargraves on this night, but multiple police officers said this week that Hargraves has hearing problems and has missed radio calls from his fellow police officers in the past.
Hargraves’ trial on custodial sexual misconduct charges is scheduled to continue Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.