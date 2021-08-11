Mopping up

Firefighters douse the remains of a fire Tuesday morning off of Ash Avenue in Lapwai. The fire started in the backyard while a sweat lodge was being constructed, according to officials from the Lapwai Fire Department. Department officials said no injuries were attributed to the fire.
