MOSCOW — Frequent calls to police and the submission of dozens of images to the local newspaper have provided ample evidence moose are indeed on the loose in Moscow — with more frequency, visibility and perhaps in greater numbers than usual.
Residents from across the city have seen moose munch on vegetation in their yards, stroll about neighborhoods or even nap. One was sighted and photographed earlier this month strolling straight down the middle of Main Street in the heart of downtown.
Tracy Hoffmeister took a photo of a moose last week outside her North Asbury Street residence. In the photo, the moose is near her living room window and her black and white cat is in the foreground, sitting on the window sill and looking up at the massive mammal with interest.
Hoffmeister said the moose was there for about three hours before people came to cut trees nearby and the moose left.
At one point, the moose touched its nose against the window toward Hoffmeister “like she was trying to touch noses or something,” she said.
Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt agreed that it seems like there have been more moose sightings reported to police this year than in the past.
He said a code enforcement officer typically responds to moose calls if that officer is on duty.
Sometimes officers are unable to locate the moose. If they do spot it, Krasselt said they observe the moose to see if it is endangering residents, especially school children. Officers also see if the furry mammal is sick or injured.
Krasselt said officers will contact Idaho Fish and Game if there is something wrong with it.
“We try to leave them alone and wait for them to eventually leave town,” he said.
Readily available food is one reason moose invade communities, said Jen Bruns, Idaho Fish and Game regional communications manager.
“Animals move with the food source and so when food is available to them, they’re going to be attracted to that,” Bruns said.
Vegetation and landscaping in newly-developed areas of town also attract moose, Bruns said.
For the most part, she said there have not been major human-moose conflicts in areas like Moscow and Troy.
“Idaho Fish and Game kind of attributes that to landowners and residents of towns being knowledgeable about giving the respect and distance to those animals,” Bruns said.
She said people should give moose their space, enjoy the view and take photos from a distance. If face-to-face with a moose, Bruns said to slowly back away.
If a moose becomes aggressive, Idaho Fish and Game staff could tranquilize the moose and move it outside of town, Bruns said. However, she said that is pretty expensive because it requires several staff members and drugs to sedate the moose.
“That’s something that we don’t like to have to do but we will do it if it becomes a threat to humans,” Bruns said.
She said if a moose is at a certain location consistently, people can call Idaho Fish and Game. But, Bruns said to give it a day or two to see if the moose leaves.
“Normally they just do what they do and they move through,” Bruns said.
Bruns said Idaho Fish and Game encourages people to remove the food source a moose or other wildlife, like raccoons, are munching on, if possible.
She said residents can protect trees and other vegetation in their yard from moose by installing fencing. Other food sources, like apples on the ground or cat food on a deck, should be removed or taken inside so critters don’t eat them.
Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.