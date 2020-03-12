Moon gazing

A bird basks in a full moon earlier this week at Syringa Park in Lewiston. Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 51. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Mary Stone/Tribune

A bird basks in a full moon earlier this week at Syringa Park in Lewiston. Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 51. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

Tags

Recommended for you