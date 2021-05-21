Moody skies

Pete Caster/TribuneDark clouds drift over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Wednesday as an angler casts toward the shore of Mann Lake in the Lewiston Orchards.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

