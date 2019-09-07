Monthlong trial on the horizon for Gallina case

SPOKANE — A four-week jury trial is set to begin March 9 for an Asotin County judge accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace.
On Friday, Scott D. Gallina appeared before Judge Michael Price in Spokane County for a brief pretrial hearing, alongside his Spokane attorney, Carl Oreskovich. The state’s attorneys, Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite, of Seattle, also were in attendance.
Most of the scheduling discussion took place in Price’s chambers with the three attorneys. When they emerged, Price said pretrial motions will be heard Jan. 10, and a monthlong trial is on the calendar for next spring.
The trial is slated to take place in Asotin County, but Gallina’s attorney has until Dec. 2 to file a motion for a change of venue.
Earlier this year, nine women reported varying degrees of workplace sexual misconduct by Gallina during an investigation by the Washington State Patrol. The women said the judge routinely made sexually suggestive comments and touched them in a sexual manner without consent, according to court documents.
Based on the state’s investigation, Gallina has been charged with second-degree rape, indecent liberties and five counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation for alleged crimes against three Asotin County employees. He has pleaded innocent to all charges.
“Judge Gallina is a highly respected jurist in this community,” Oreskovich previously told the Tribune. “The allegations are completely contrary to the character that he has displayed over his lifetime. He vehemently denies the conduct alleged in the probable cause affidavit and looks forward to the opportunity to present his case to expose the falsity of these allegations.”
As the criminal case makes its way through court, Gallina, 55, remains out of custody on bond.
The judge, who also presides over cases in Garfield and Columbia counties, has been on paid administrative leave since his arrest in April. In 2019, Gallina will be paid $48,000 from Asotin County, $26,000 from Columbia County and $17,000 from Garfield County, based on the felony caseloads in each jurisdiction.
County officials said Superior Court judges in Washington make about $191,000 a year, with the state covering the cost of benefits and half of the wages and the counties footing the rest of the bill. An 8.5 percent raise set by a state salary commission went into effect July 1.
Last month, two of the three alleged victims filed tort claims against Asotin County in connection with the Gallina case. According to the claims, the judge engaged in a long-term pattern of sexual harrassment and assault, and the county failed to provide a safe workplace and did not promptly or adequately respond to reports and complaints made by the employees.
The claims, which are precursors to lawsuits, indicate damages could reach or exceed $500,000 in each case.
