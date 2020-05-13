BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana’s Public Service Commission is asking a judge to determine what records it should make public in response to media requests for information about the release of a commissioner’s emails to a right-wing media website earlier this year.
Justin Kraske, the attorney for the PSC, filed the lawsuit on behalf of the utility regulatory board in District Court in Helena on April 30, the Billings Gazette reported.
The lawsuit names the Gazette; Gannett, the owner of the Great Falls Tribune; and Yellowstone Public Radio, which is licensed to Montana State University-Billings. The Tribune and YPR have also filed public records requests with the commission for information about commission emails, including the apparent leaking of Commissioner Roger Koopman’s emails to NorthWest Liberty News.