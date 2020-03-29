Montana man to take helm of Mountain View School District

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Mountain View School District 244’s trustees have chosen a new superintendent.
Todd Fiske will assume the position in July.
Fiske is currently the executive director, superintendent and principal at Summit Preparatory High School in Kalispell, Mont. He has more than 20 years of experience as an educational leader.
“We really look forward to welcoming Mr. Fiske into our district,” said Rebecca Warden, chairwoman of the MVSD 244 board.
Because of concerns regarding the coronavirus, the planned meet-and-greet sessions for Grangeville and Kooskia were canceled. Instead, the interviews were online and patrons were invited to view and send comments to the board for review.
Fiske was interviewed along with Steve Higgins and Tana Kellogg. Angie Lakey Campbell withdrew her application. The board chose Fiske on March 21, and he accepted the position.
Woody Woodford of Montana has been the acting superintendent for the 2019-20 school year. He replaced Marc Scheibe, who was released from his contract the previous school year.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Kamiah reimbursed thousands for park damage
KAMIAH — Lewis County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob West reported that the city of Kamiah has been reimbursed 90 percent of the costs related to flooding at Riverfront Park.
The city spent $3,240 in debris cleanup last year at the park following flooding in April. West, who was a city councilor at that time, took on the effort as the county emergency coordinator to seek federal and state aid to defray 90 percent of the city’s costs. The federal and state share of assistance totaled $2,916, leaving the city’s out-of-pocket expense at just $324.
“In the works right now is the Crest Drive cleanup, which was a bill for $8,500, and that paperwork is submitted and there should be a check coming shortly for $6,375 reimbursement to the city,” West said.
He added that he is also working on obtaining approval for reimbursement for damage to the nature trail and park grass.
— The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday