BILLINGS, Mont. — A southern Montana man has reached a plea agreement that calls for him to spend as much as 35 years in prison for assaulting and threatening three women and kidnapping two of them.
Charles Arleigh Green, 56, of Molt, pleaded guilty Oct. 11 to 21 felony charges for using a wrench, a stun gun and a baseball bat in violent attacks on women in 2016 and 2017. He has been jailed since May 2017, with his bail set at $1 million, the Billings Gazette reported.
The plea agreement recommends Green serve at least eight years in prison and complete a batterer’s intervention program before he is eligible for parole. Sentencing is set for Dec. 19.
If District Judge Mary Jane Knisely does not follow the plea agreement, Green could withdraw his plea and go to trial.
Prosecutors said Green pleaded guilty to beating his girlfriend on five occasions during the summer of 2016, beating another woman over a botched drug deal and hitting another girlfriend in the head with a bat.
In the first case, prosecutors alleged Green abused a girlfriend for two months in 2016 including breaking bones in her face, back, ribs and arm. He hit her in the head with a crescent wrench, kicked her in the face with steel-toed boots, threw her down stairs, dragged her by her hair, strangled her and threatened to kill her two dozen times. The woman reported losing her hearing and eyesight and at one point couldn’t walk or talk and took her meals through a straw, court records said.
The woman told investigators Green had threatened to dismember her children, threatened to kill her dozens of times and threatened to burn her eyelids and pull her fingernails out, court records said. She was able to escape in August 2016 after Green’s ex-wife took her for a job interview and the interviewer learned she had been abused. The woman moved out of state.
In February 2017, Green allegedly gave a 19-year-old woman $900 to buy meth, but the dealer took the money and did not give her drugs, court records said. The woman reported Green held her against her will for 14 hours, used a stun gun on her, threatened her with a gun, threatened to kill her family members and forced her to take meth. The woman was able to call 911 with a cellphone she had hidden.
Another girlfriend reported Green hit her with an aluminum baseball bat and punched her in the face in May 2017.
Green has prior convictions for kidnapping and aggravated assault in 2007 in Tennessee, the Gazette reported.