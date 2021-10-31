GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Montana man has pleaded guilty to distributing drugs resulting in the death of another person and faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in February, acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.
Kent James Fox, 48, of Great Falls, entered his guilty plea Wednesday as part of a plea agreement that dismissed other drug and weapons charges.
Court records say Fox and his girlfriend met with the victim, identified as John Doe, on Aug. 21, 2020, when Doe traded a rifle for methamphetamine and two fentanyl pills. Fox then took the man back to his camper where a witness said Doe injected the meth and slumped over on his bed.
Fox’s girlfriend sent Fox to check on Doe two days later because she hadn’t heard from him. Fox said he knocked on the door of the man’s camper and there was no answer, so he climbed in a window and found Doe dead on the bed, court records said.
An autopsy found Doe died from an overdose of a combination of methamphetamine and fentanyl. — AP