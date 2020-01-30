A 21-year-old Montana man was charged with felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and grand theft following a police chase that started in the Lewiston Orchards and ended in Winchester late Tuesday.
Tyler M. Stepelton made an initial appearance Wednesday in Lewis County Magistrate Court in Nezperce before Judge Victoria Olds. He and an unidentified 16-year-old girl from Montana, who had been reported as a missing runaway, were taken into custody late Tuesday night.
According to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a tan 2005 Ford Escape near Third Avenue North and Liberty Mart North for speeding at 10:25 p.m. As the deputy was talking to the male driver and the female passenger was telling the driver to put the vehicle in park, the driver of the Escape allegedly drove away.
The deputy ran back to his patrol vehicle and followed the Escape. It drove east on U.S. Highway 12 to the interchange with U.S. Highway 95, and then continued south on U.S. 95. The deputy followed the Escape south with his patrol vehicle emergency lights and siren on, the news release said.
Other deputies, Nez Perce Tribal Police and Idaho State Police officers joined the chase, which led into Winchester.
The Escape allegedly stopped twice in the Winchester area and officers tried to make contact with the occupants, the news release said. The Escape allegedly drove away each time, continuing to elude law enforcement officers.
The Escape finally stopped in Winchester on Camas Street and the male and female occupants allegedly took off running on foot. Officers followed and caught both of them a short distance away at a nearby residence, the news release said.
Stepelton had felony warrants from Montana besides the Idaho charges that were filed. He was taken into custody by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.
No injuries or accidents were reported as a result of the chase, the news release said.
