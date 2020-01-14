HELENA, Mont. — About 120 of the state’s 150 legislators gathered Monday in Helena for Legislative Week.
Lawmakers have scheduled several interim committee meetings this week in what they describe as a way of trying out meeting every year, the Great Falls Tribune reported.
The Montana Legislature now meets in a 90-day session every other year, but a bill passed last year asks lawmakers to consider changing that to annual 45-day sessions.
About two dozen meetings are planned this week, including training sessions and a dinner for legislators.