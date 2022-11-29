Montana judge to decide on wolf hunting limits

FILE - In this photo released by the National Park Service a wolf from the Wapiti Lake pack is silhouetted by a nearby hot spring in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., on Jan. 24, 2018. A lawsuit from environmentalists is challenging Montana rules that made it easier to kill wolves in the state, including those that wander out of Yellowstone. (Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)

 AP Jacob W. Frank

HELENA, Mont. — A Montana judge said he would decide today whether to continue temporary limits he placed on wolf hunting or to restore quotas and hunting methods pending a trial over changes in the way the state estimates the size of the wolf population, which informs hunting quotas.

Monday’s court hearing in Helena comes as Montana and other Republican-led states have moved in recent years to make it easier to kill the predators. Montana’s loosened wolf-hunting rules drew sharp criticism after 23 wolves from Yellowstone National Park were killed last winter, including 19 by hunters and trappers in Montana.

