BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana wildlife officials are investigating the illegal killing of elk and pronghorn in Park County.
Game wardens on Thursday found three cow elk that had been shot from a road south of Livingston and their meat left to waste, according to a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks statement.
About a mile away, nine pronghorn were shot from the road and left to waste. Blood trails indicate other animals may have been shot, according to the statement.
A nearby landowner reported hearing gunfire early Thursday morning.
Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the state’s poaching hotline, 1 (800) TIP-MONT.