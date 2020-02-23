Two people stranded in the Clearwater River because their boat ran aground were rescued by helicopter Friday night.
Deputies from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at about 8:45 p.m. to the scene of a boat that was stuck on a rock bar near Hidden Village and Blackrock Drive.
The boat was unreachable because of the weather, its location and river conditions, so Two Bear Air from Flathead County, Mont. was called to assist.
At approximately midnight, Two Bear Air arrived on scene and was able to land the helicopter next to the boat in the Clearwater River. The sheriff’s office stated two individuals were retrieved uninjured and flown to the Pink House Recreation Site in Orofino.
The boat was scheduled to be recovered Saturday by Riverview Marina of Lewiston.