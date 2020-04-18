HELENA, Mont. — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said Friday he plans to begin a phased re-opening the state’s economy after April 24, when the current stay-at-home directives expire, but he didn’t provide specifics about what that means.
Details about plans to begin easing restrictions that have been in place for several weeks will be announced by the middle of next week, Bullock said.
The governor said he’s been working with business leaders and public health experts to determine how the state’s economy could be re-opened while keeping people safe and avoiding another outbreak of coronavirus.
“I know that this crisis is hurting Montana and Montanans,” he said. “But I also know if we get this wrong it’ll hurt us even more.”
His announcement came a day after President Donald Trump offered federal guidance for re-opening state economies, based on two weeks of declining COVID-19 cases among other factors, including having adequate testing, sufficient hospital capacity and enough personal protective equipment for health care workers.
Montana has been seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases since its high of 35 new cases reported March 26. By this weekend, Bullock said Montana should have met the requirement of two weeks of declining cases.
Because Montanans took the stay-at-home and social distancing directives so seriously, the state is in a position to begin re-opening its economy “in a time when a whole lot of states still won’t be able to,” Bullock said.
The two Republican members of Montana’s congressional delegation have also called for the state to ease coronavirus-related restrictions.
Montana has seen at least 422 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths. Cascade County reported its first death Friday, a 65-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, the county health department said.
Toole County, which reported its fourth death Thursday, reported three new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 29.