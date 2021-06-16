HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte issued a disaster declaration Tuesday in five eastern Montana counties after a series of severe thunderstorms late last week led to extended power outages.
The declaration allows the state to request federal disaster relief.
More than 800 power poles and lines across east central Montana were damaged during thunderstorms Thursday, with hail reaching 3 inches in diameter, recorded wind speeds of as high as 90 mph, and gusts of as high as 115 mph.
“Recent severe thunderstorms downed power poles and lines in Eastern Montana, leaving too many residents without power. I appreciate the robust efforts the region’s electric coops made to restore power to affected communities. Today’s disaster declaration is a first step to help residents and electric coops in the area recover,” Gianforte said in a statement. “The State of Montana is requesting federal disaster assistance on behalf of the impacted communities and the electric coops that serve them.”
The five affected counties are Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Richland and Roosevelt.