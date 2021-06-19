BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana’s firefighting aircraft returned to duty Friday as officials sought even more personnel and aircraft ahead of a shift in the weather that could stir up a large blaze on the Wyoming border.
A red flag warning — indicating critical fire weather conditions — was issued for areas in southern Montana and northern Wyoming through Saturday evening, as dry and unusually warm weather, accompanied by gusts, was predicted in the region.
A helicopter crash earlier this week grounded the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation fleet as major wildfires broke out.
A safety review cleared the agency’s six remaining helicopters and three fixed-wing aircraft to resume operations, said spokesperson Paige Cohn. The results of that review were not made public. Cohn said that could happen Friday.
Minor injuries were reported among the five agency personnel aboard the Bell UH-1H (Huey) helicopter when it crash landed, rolled and burned while returning to its base during the fight against a fire east of Townsend.
Almost 55 square miles have burned in Montana so far in 2021, according to state and government data. The vast majority — 94 percent — burned in human-caused fires, the data indicates.
Evacuation orders were lifted on a 38-square mile fire south of Red Lodge. The fire near Yellowstone National Park and along the Wyoming state line burned eight houses and buildings and 13 outbuildings when it exploded Tuesday amid heavy winds and record-breaking heat.
Fire officials requested the aid of two “Water Scooper” aircrafts. They are hoping to use water from Cooney Reservoir and possibly Buffalo Bill Reservoir to fight the flames.
More than 200 personnel were working to quell the fire as of Friday afternoon.
A second fire burning through timber near the Wyoming border in the Pryor Mountains has grown to more than 9 square miles since it ignited Tuesday.
Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order Friday waiving restrictions on the service hours for certain commercial trucks that distribute fuel used for airports and tanker bases that support fire suppression efforts.