HELENA, Mont. — Seven driver’s license offices will be open on Martin Luther King Day to provide additional time for residents to renew or replace Montana driver’s licenses or to obtain state identification or REAL ID cards, the Montana Motor Vehicle Division announced Tuesday.
Offices in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell and Missoula will be open Jan. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointments are needed and walk-in customers will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis.
MVD Express in Billings will also be open for driver license services and vehicle registrations. Convenience fees apply.
The offices were also open on the Veterans Day holiday in November to serve more people, in part because of the additional information required to get a REAL ID and in part because of a staffing shortage among licensing clerks, the Department of Justice has said.
Appointments are required during regular hours to renew a driver’s license, get a state identification card or a REAL ID.