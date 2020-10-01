HELENA, Mont. — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock urged local officials where coronavirus cases are surging to consider stricter measures including shutting down bars in some hot spots to halt the virus’ spread. But he stopped short Wednesday of any new statewide restrictions, as the state’s COVID-19 caseload continues to grow dramatically.
Health officials reported 348 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, marking a daily record for the third time in the past week.
Montana has surpassed 13,000 known cases, 180 people have died and 170 people are hospitalized. The case numbers are thought to be much higher because not everyone has been tested, and studies show people can have COVID-19 without having symptoms.
The governor said during a Wednesday news conference that six of the state’s 56 counties account for 65 percent of new reported cases: Yellowstone, Roosevelt, Missoula, Flathead, Cascade and Gallatin.
Bullock said the increase “should cause us all some alarm.” He urged Montana residents to follow guidelines and rules already in place, which include a mask requirement in counties with four or more active COVID-19 cases, in place since July.
Bullock, a Democrat, is in a tight race for a seat in the U.S. Senate, facing Republican incumbent Steve Daines. However, Bullock said politics have not played into his decisions on coronavirus-related restrictions.
“We are in a highly politicized time, but this virus doesn’t care about politics,” he said, adding there are some people who “think that somehow this virus is going to go away the day after the election.”
During a Sept. 24 phone call between Bullock and Dr. Deborah Birx, a physician on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Birx said she was concerned about the number of cases in Yellowstone County, Flathead County and numerous of the state’s Indian reservations that have experienced outbreaks, according to Bullock’s office.
She suggested bars in Yellowstone County be closed to limit the spread of the virus, Bullock spokeswoman Marissa Perry said. Restaurants and bars in Montana have been permitted to operate with few restrictions since June. Bullock said local authorities experiencing a surge in cases should consider further restrictions.
Whether fines should be given for mask mandate violators is up to local jurisdictions, he said.