HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s most populous county is limiting gathering sizes and urging bars and restaurants to enforce masking and distancing requirements to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the CEO of a Billings hospital warned that facilities and healthcare workers are overwhelmed as hospitalizations are rising.
Meanwhile, an uptick in cases in Flathead County has the health department recommending some additional restrictions.
Yellowstone County health officer John Felton said Monday he would limit public or private gatherings to no more than 25 people, inside or outside, starting Wednesday. Mask-wearing and physical distancing would still be required. The limit does not apply to schools or daycares.
Churches can have more than 25 attendees as long as they are physically distanced and wear masks and the number does not exceed 50 percent of the church’s capacity.
On Oct. 5, Felton said if the county averaged more than 50 cases of COVID-19 per day per 100,000 residents for a week, he would restrict bar, restaurant and church capacities to 25 percent and require businesses that sell alcohol to close at 10 p.m. — AP