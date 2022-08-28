Montana brothers plead guilty in Jan. 6 D.C. attack

FILE - Rioters walk on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Two Montana brothers whom authorities say were among the first to break into the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the 2020 election have pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. Jerod and Joshua Hughes face a maximum of 20 years in prison. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

HELENA, Mont. — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors.

Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken window and Jerod Hughes helped kick open a door to allow other rioters inside while Congress was certifying the 2020 Electoral College vote, the FBI said in charging documents.

