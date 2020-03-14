HELENA, Mont. — Montana has its first four cases of patients with the new coronavirus, Gov. Steve Bullock announced Friday.
The patients with the virus are a man in his 40s from Gallatin; a woman in her 50s from Yellowstone; a man in his 50s from Silver Bow; and a man in his 50s from Lewis and Clark, Bullock said in a statement.
“We’ve been monitoring this rapidly evolving situation and vigorously preparing for COVID-19 to reach Montana, making today’s news unsurprising,” Bullock said. “As our public health officials work relentlessly to prevent further spread, I urge all Montanans to continue efforts to plan and follow public health recommendations to take the proper precautions.”
Until Friday’s announcement, Montana was one of only a handful of states where there were no cases.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said the news shows the urgency of the health threat.
“This outbreak is serious, which is why I’ve introduced legislation to ensure that testing for this disease is free to all Montanans, and why I’ve been holding the Administration accountable to make sure that folks have access to timely information about test kits and proper protection. I encourage everyone to take proper safety measures, and I will continue working to keep Montanans safe,” Tester said in a statement Friday night.
The announcement of the four cases came the day after Bullock declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the coronovirus spreading to Montana.
The executive order allows the governor to access $16 million in state emergency funds and take other measures to respond once the pandemic reaches the state.
“The emergency order puts our state on the highest alert — recognizing, though, that now still is the time to continue to plan, not panic,” Bullock said in a news conference announcing the order.
Meanwhile, Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian said Thursday the Montana University System is moving from in-class instruction to online instruction in every class where it’s possible because of coronavirus concerns.
The campuses — including residence halls and computer labs — will remain open for students and employees will continue to report to work. The change takes effect March 23, as students return from spring break.
The campuses will implement appropriate social distancing measures in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which would include restrictions on large lectures, theater performances, academic conferences and other large gatherings, Christian said.
“I do not take these decisions lightly,” Christian said in a statement. “I am committed to supporting the educational progress of our students and minimizing disruption to campus life whenever possible.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.