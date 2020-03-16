Monster truck shows could be returning to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley this spring.
Lewiston-Clarkston Valley entrepreneur Eric Christiansen is seeking a conditional-use permit from the Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission that would allow him to construct a motor sports venue in North Lewiston.
If he succeeds, he hopes to have his first event May 9.
Christiansen previously organized events at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds until a conflict with the Roundup board forced him to move them to Potlatch.
A hearing on Christiansen’s proposal before the commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 24 in the Brammer Building conference room at 1225 Idaho St. in Lewiston. The commission will consider the permit for the property that is zoned agricultural transitional and a variance so that curb stops and other upgrades wouldn’t be required for the parking lot.
The 100-acre North Lewiston site was previously used by a rock-crushing plant and is immediately west of U.S. Highway 95 and north of Down River Road. It would be accessed from Albright Grade near the rose garden, north of Memorial Bridge. The parking lot will have four lanes at the entrance to help eliminate congestion.
The venue would have two parts. One would be an arena for spectator events such as motorcycle races, demolition derbies, tractor pulls, monster truck shows and freestyle motorcycle competitions, where participants do tricks off ramps, Christiansen said.
Those are anticipated to happen six to 12 times a year, run from 6-10 p.m., and attract between 1,000 and 4,000 people. The arena would have a 9-acre parking lot with 2 more acres for overflow that could accommodate 1,680 cars.
Another part of the venue would be a longer track for races with about 150 competitors and for practice. Usually, racers have a handful of friends and family members who accompany them. It won’t have lights, so it won’t be used after dark.
Each one sits in a bowl surrounded by hillsides that prevent noise from traveling far, Christiansen said. The closest residence is more than 600 yards away and separated from the proposed facility by a ridge. The highway is on one side. To the north, there isn’t anything for 2 miles.
“The two words that have been used every time, (I show the site to people) are absolutely perfect,” Christiansen said. “I have heard that over and over.”
The owner of the property agrees.
“The elevation of the land and location of hills surrounding the property mitigates almost all the noise,” said Debborah (Etter) Mizner, managing partner of the Etter Land Company in a letter of support. “The way the property is situated, you don’t see much of it from the highway or from town.”
Exactly what the arrangement is between Christiansen and the Etter family is not clear. He and Mizner declined to comment about that. Mizner is the daughter of Larry Etter, who at one time owned John’s Electric.
Their deal, Mizner said, grew from a shared love of motorsports. Mizner used to ride with her siblings on the land where the proposed arena would go. They were all given motorcycles when they were 6 or 7 years old.
“He is offering to build a place where others are going to be able to share the experience our family has had privately for years,” she said. “This makes us feel fortunate that our land can be used in this way.”
Similarly, they agree with Christiansen that the facility he envisions will benefit more than just motorsport fans.
“We believe this will be ... an asset to the community,” Mizner said. “It is also clear it will draw people to Lewiston from other communities, and they will spend money in local businesses.”
