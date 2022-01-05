Second District Judge Mark Monson’s first day on the bench Tuesday turned out to be a bit of a bore.
There were just two cases, with defendants set to enter guilty pleas to felony charges. One got postponed, and the defendant in the other didn’t bother to show up. The most suspense probably came as the clerk was trying to get the courtroom audio to work.
Still, Monson couldn’t have been more clearly excited to move on from more than 20 years as a private practice attorney into his new role. He bubbled with enthusiasm over his new coworkers at the Nez Perce County courthouse, and the 2nd District in general.
“Really, I think we’ve got the best judicial district in the state,” Monson, 48, said after the brief afternoon hearing. “The prosecutors are good, the defense attorneys are good. Everybody is just a pleasure to work with. I don’t know that I could hand-pick a better group of people to work with.”
Idaho Gov. Brad Little appointed Monson in November after the retirement of District Judge Jeff Brudie. Monson was born in Arizona and completed an accounting degree at Arizona State University before attending law school at the University of Idaho in the late 1990s. He practiced in Idaho and Washington over the last two decades, litigating both civil and criminal cases.
During that time, he came to admire several of the judges in the region, especially retired Whitman County Superior Court Judge David Frazier.
“He’s the judge I really grew up in front of,” Monson said. “He made it really easy for a young lawyer, a new lawyer, to come in and learn the ropes. He was gracious with his time. He was gracious with his constructive criticism, in terms of what needed to happen and what you could improve on.”
He also said Frazier would treat him the same as any high-powered Seattle attorney in town to try a multimillion-dollar case. But maybe most importantly, Frazier was always kind and accommodating to everyone in his courtroom — including the defendants — and he never lost his cool.
Monson said he hopes to bring that compassion into his courtroom, even if he has to put someone in prison for a long time. He mentioned some advice he recently received from another Whitman County jurist, retired District Judge Doug Robinson:
“People won’t always remember what you said to them, but they’ll always remember how you said it and how you treated them.”
He also pointed to 2nd District Magistrates John Judge in Moscow and Randy Robinson in Orofino as examples of the compassionate administration of justice, and noted that defendants will often thank them, even if they just put them behind bars.
“That’s really what I want to emulate,” Monson said. “I think it’s important to be civil. I think it’s important for everybody to have an ability to be heard. I recognize that I’m in a position where only 50 percent of the people before me are going to be happy, because somebody’s going to win and somebody’s not. But if you’re civil to them, if you’re professional to them, if you’re polite and empathetic, I think that will go a long way to helping them feel like they got their day in court.”
