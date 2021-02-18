Monkey wrenches, anti-vaxxers and the separation of power

BOISE — Anti-vaxxers, monkey wrenches and the separation of powers showed up Wednesday, midway through the sixth week of the 2021 session.
Some details from a tense day at the Idaho Legislature:
PROCEDURAL MONKEYS — After expressing their frustration with the lack of progress so far on their priorities, right-wing House Republicans vowed to use all the procedural moves at their disposal to force action on certain issues.
“This session has been somewhat disappointing,” said Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, at the beginning of the morning floor session. “We’re in week six and virtually nothing has been done to fix the needs our citizens have been promised we’ll fix.”
That includes ending the governor’s coronavirus emergency declaration, lifting public health restrictions on individuals and businesses, fully opening Idaho schools and allowing unrestricted attendance at school athletic and extracurricular events.
“People want us to restore the balance of power. They want us to repeal the grocery tax. They want us to stop committee chairs from holding bills,” said Nate, who’s been unable to get a committee hearing on his bill to repeal the 6 percent sales tax on food products.
To force movement on those issues, he said, “we’ll be using all the rules and tools at our disposal.”
That meant forcing bills to be read aloud before the House could vote on them. Some of the measures are quite lengthy, so the move slows things down considerably.
Democrats have used the same “monkey wrench” procedure in past sessions to oppose certain legislation or to win concessions from leadership. Conservatives are hoping for the same response this session.
DON’T VAX ON ME — Possibly in response to the conservative pressure, the House Commerce and Human Resources Committee held a public hearing on an anti-vaccination bill.
Sponsored by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, House Bill 140 prohibits state contractors from discriminating against employees who refused to get vaccinated.
Giddings said she just found out Tuesday that the committee would hear the bill. More than a dozen people testified in support, saying there’s a wide range of reasons why individuals may not feel safe taking a vaccine.
“People should be free to choose the method by which they support their own immune system,” said Naomi Watson, who has been a registered nurse for 29 years.
“We should be able to make our own decisions about what we do with our bodies,” Rosa Martinez said.
The Idaho Medical Association, Idaho Hospital Association and Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities all testified in opposition to the bill.
For example, Christine Pisani, executive director of the Council on Developmental Disabilities, said home care providers need vaccinated employees to help protect clients who often have compromised health.
Similarly, Jamie Neill, government affairs director for the Idaho Medical Association, said doctors — who may have service contracts with the state — have to be able to provide safe environments for their patients.
“Most employers require a certain level or education, or may have a dress code,” he said. “When a physician chooses to hire someone to interact with (health compromised patients), why shouldn’t they be able to require immunizations?”
He noted that employers have a right under federal law to require vaccinations, although employees with religious or medical objections can get exemptions.
Giddings said there are health care providers in Idaho who have employees with HIV or hepatitis, but they’re still allowed to work with patients.
“I don’t think we should treat unvaccinated people differently than those with HIV or hepatitis,” she said. “There’s an obvious discrimination there.”
The committee voted 9-4 to advance HB 140 to the House floor with a favorable recommendation.
CALLING ALL LEGISLATORS — The Senate State Affairs Committee gave a favorable recommendation to two measures dealing with the separation of powers.
One was a constitutional amendment giving the Legislature the authority to call itself back into session. The second, a companion bill, provides statutory details on exactly how the happens.
The Idaho Constitution currently gives only the governor the ability to call the Legislature into special session. That was a major frustration for lawmakers during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, because they felt they and their constituents were cut out of the decision-making process.
“Under the separation of powers principle, each branch of government has a specific function,” said Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise. “The three branches are considered equal, but in reality, we aren’t equal. We’re at the mercy of the executive branch.”
The goal of the amendment isn’t to criticize any specific decision the governor made, he said. Instead, “we’re basically just saying we think there needs to be a balance of power.”
The House previously approved the proposed amendment on a 51-18 vote. If approved by a two-thirds majority in the Senate, it would be submitted to voters for approval in the 2022 general election.
The companion bill, Senate Bill 1112, clarifies the process by which lawmakers could call themselves into session. It requires a written petition from 60 percent of the members of the House and Senate. The session would also be limited to the subject matter outlined in the petition.
Dale Chappell, of Boise, was the only person to testify on either proposal.
“I’ve never felt so unrepresented in my life as I have the last 10 months,” he said. “I got up early this morning to come to this meeting. The governor didn’t do the right thing; he should have called you all into session. I want my representatives to be able to come here, to call themselves into session and represent me. But that didn’t happen.”
Several committee members said they would have preferred a two-thirds requirement for the Legislature to call itself into special session, rather than the 60 percent threshold. However, Winder said that was a compromise agreement with the House.
“There were members there who said it ought to be 30 percent,” he said. “The Senate felt it ought to be a higher standard. This is what we agreed on.”
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said she favored a two-thirds requirement, but that was secondary to her desire to give voters an opportunity to weigh in on this issue.
“I’d like to get the question out to voters, and this is the best opportunity to do that,” she said. “I know there are many members who’d like a lower threshold, and that’s something I couldn’t support. Given the process and constraints we face, I think this is the best option we have.”
