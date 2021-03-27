Monkey see, monkey do

Sarah Machelli gives her daughter, Audrey, 2, directions to reach out to the next bar as she attempts to swing across the monkey bars at the playground at Kiwanis Park on a sunny Friday afternoon in Lewiston. More early spring sun, with a bit of fog, is expected today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and the temperature should top out at 64. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.