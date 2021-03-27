Monkey see, monkey do

Sarah Machelli gives her daughter, Audrey, 2, directions to reach out to the next bar as she attempts to swing across the monkey bars at the playground at Kiwanis Park on a sunny Friday afternoon in Lewiston. More early spring sun, with a bit of fog, is expected today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and the temperature should top out at 64. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

