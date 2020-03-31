Lewiston’s Moneysaver will publish its last paper this week, after more than 48 years in business.
Publisher Deb Jones said the free, weekly want-ad newspaper and adjoining print shop both will close their doors today.
The Moneysaver, published continuously since Jan. 18, 1973, has been owned by Eagle Newspapers Inc./Eagle Media Northwest, of Salem, Ore., since 2005.
I’ve been with the company just shy of 21 years, and it’s been a great company to work for,” she said. “It’s been very emotional, and leaving will be tough.”
The free want-ad newspaper was first distributed on rack stands in Lewiston and Clarkston, according to Jones. In 1977, the Moneysaver began building a private carrier system to deliver the papers to other towns and directly to homes, serving 11 counties in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. It circulated in Benewah, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in Idaho, and Asotin, Garfield, Spokane and Whitman counties in Washington.
In 1973, the Moneysaver was asked to run the newly formed Multiple Listing Service in the valley, photocopying listings for distribution to real estate offices. In 1975, the business purchased a commercial copy system and the business name was changed to Moneysaver Print Shop.
Over the years, Jones said, leading-edge digital presses and a wide-format printer for posters and vinyl banners, “along with a talented staff of graphic designers,” allowed the Print Shop to design and print “just about anything.”
Moneysaver was a founding member of the Pacific Northwest Association of Want Ad Newspapers and maintained membership with that organization and with the Association of Free Community Papers, Lewis Clark Chamber of Commerce and Lewis Clark Association of Realtors.
Jones, who was born and raised in Lewiston, worked at an Eagle publication in Hood River, Ore., for 15 years before returning to Lewiston five years ago, where she was publisher of Moneysaver Print Shop. The business included nine full- and part-time employees in roles such as classified advertising, production and sales.
“We sincerely thank our readers, advertisers and print clients for their friendship, loyalty and support over the years,” Jones said. “You have all been part of our journey and will be deeply missed.”