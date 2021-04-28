Money matters take center stage at Legislature

BOISE — Money matters took center stage at the Idaho Legislature Tuesday, as the joint budget committee approved new versions of the higher education and K-12 teachers budgets.
The House passed several major appropriations bills as well, but balked at authorizing $40 million in federal funding for voluntary COVID-19 testing at public schools.
Here are some details from Day 107 and counting of the 2021 legislative session:
ONE-VOTE MARGIN — Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, may have single-handedly saved the fiscal 2022 Division of Medicaid budget.
Although Kingsley opposed a number of appropriations bills this session, he supported the $3.73 billion Medicaid budget, which passed 36-34 and now heads to the governor for his signature.
“Medicaid is important,” he said after the House floor session. “My conservative friends aren’t happy with me, (but) voters said they wanted it.”
The total Medicaid budget is up $618.3 million or 19.8 percent, largely because of a $426 million infusion of federal funding and an increase in enrollment and utilization costs for the expanded Medicaid program, which voters approved in 2018.
State general fund support for Medicaid will increase by $45.7 million or 6.3 percent next year, to $769.7 million.
Reps. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, and Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, also supported the proposed budget. Reps. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, and Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, opposed the bill.
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, was not at the Statehouse Tuesday, but was able to use a parliamentary procedure to vote against the Medicaid budget.
LOGJAM ON EDUCATION FUNDING ENDS — The joint budget committee kicked the day off by approving $630 million in funding for colleges and universities and $1.12 billion for the public school teachers’ division.
The move came a day after lawmakers approved a policy bill that affirms the Legislature’s support for nondiscriminitory education and prohibits schools from requiring students to accept any particular belief system.
The bill reflected concerns about critical race theory and alleged indoctrination by liberal educators, which prompted House Republicans to kill earlier versions of the teacher pay bill and higher education budget.
The revised teachers’ division budget calls for $1.11 billion in state general fund support in fiscal 2022, which begins July 1. That’s an increase of $39.3 million or 3.7 percent compared to the original 2021 budget.
The committee also approved a $629.8 million college and university budget for fiscal ‘22. That includes $313.1 million in state general fund support, an increase of $6 million or 2 percent over the current year.
The budget also includes $400,000 for Lewis-Clark State College to increase capacity in its nursing program, as well as another $400,000 to ensure that LCSC will be able to freeze in-state undergraduate tuition rates next year.
However, responding to Republican concerns about social justice programs, the budget also cuts $500,000 in funding for the University of Idaho, along with $1.5 million for Boise State University and $500,000 for Idaho State University.
Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, proposed an alternative budget that would have cut more than $20 million to “stop the advancement of social justice ideologies.”
The proposed cuts included $452,600 from the University of Idaho and $111,100 for LCSC. It also removed the $400,000 line item that enabled the LCSC tuition freeze.
However, Giddings was absent from the Statehouse on Tuesday. Consequently, when Nate made a motion to approve the reduced budget, it failed for lack of a second.
In other action, the budget committee approved $439.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds for elementary and secondary schools.
School districts have until September of 2024 to expend the monies. Some of the funds must be used to address learning loss associated with the coronavirus pandemic, summer enrichment programs and afterschool programs; however, the bulk of it can be spent in any of 18 allowable categories.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, noted that Idaho has received more than $800 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for public schools over the past year.
NOT SO FAST — House Republicans are quickly running out of budget bills to kill, but they managed to find one more on Tuesday.
On a 41-28 vote, they killed Senate Bill 1210, which provided $40.3 million in federal stimulus funds for voluntary COVID-19 testing at Idaho public schools.
The intent was to help ensure that schools can safety reopen for in-person classes this fall. Local school districts, in consultation with public health officials, would decide how the testing was done.
Nevertheless, several lawmakers raised concerns about informed consent, whether the tests would be mandatory, what happens with the test results and just the overall amount of the budget.
Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, for example, said Idaho has plenty of other areas where it could use this money, like transportation or public school support.
“We have so many other issues in our state. This is a very low priority,” she said.
Federal guidelines limit the way in which COVID-19 relief dollars can be used. Consequently, the $40 million couldn’t be used for other purposes.
Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, who is vice-chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, also noted that school districts are not being compelled to implement test programs.
Moreover, “the bill clearly states that all testing will be voluntary,” she said.
Troy was the only representative from north central Idaho to support the bill; the other five all opposed the measure.
House Republicans have killed a half-dozen appropriations bills this session, and come within a handful of votes of killing 13 other agency budgets.
Spence covers politics for the Tribune. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.