WALLA WALLA — A dream to revive the Starbuck Rodeo Grounds in rural Columbia County is becoming a reality, and if construction gets underway soon, the first rodeo in decades may be held there by this September.
Locals Lacy Russell and Juli Gleason had set their sights on restoring the grounds, receiving approval from the town of Starbuck in 2021 to begin fundraising for rehabilitation efforts. Now, they hope to start construction in the the next month, Russell said in an interview.
“It feels great; it feels like this is actually going to happen,” Russell said. “We’re really, really excited.”
Starbuck, a town with fewer than 150 residents, is located north of Dayton and near the Snake River on state Route 261. The Starbuck Rodeo Grounds were once the pride of the community and a gathering place each summer but were closed in the 1990s and have since fallen apart because of decades of disrepair.
Initially estimating that repairs would cost around $70,000, Russell and Gleason launched a GoFundMe campaign Sept. 9, 2021, to raise the first $20,000. In the interceding months, that fundraiser received just shy of $1,000.
But the project has received $98,000 through the state’s capital budget, which funds a variety of construction projects, because of the effort of state Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla. Rude pursued funding during the recent legislative session after reading about Gleason and Russell’s efforts, he said in an interview.
“It’s the cities in the (16th Legislative District) that typically get projects in the capital budget,” Rude said. “I think it’s important to be cognizant of the smaller areas in the district, and I don’t remember Starbuck ever getting anything.”
After communicating with town officials to make sure that the municipal government wanted the funding, Rude reached out to Russell to put together a plan and budget proposal, which was approved.
Now that funding has been secured, the state Department of Commerce will administer the $98,000, paying invoices for the project as they come in, Rude said.
TNS