A daily snowfall record was set Monday in Lewiston when 4.8 inches of snow was recorded, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
The previous record for Jan. 13 was 2.7 inches in 1954. Lewiston records date back to 1881, said Greg Koch, a forecaster at NWS.
Lewiston also got 2.2 inches of snow Tuesday, while none had been recorded Wednesday as of 4 p.m., Koch said.
There was a chance of snow Wednesday night and this morning, particularly on the Palouse, Koch said. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has a bit more of a chance for snow tonight and Friday morning, though temperatures will be warmer.
“It might not stick too well in the L-C Valley,” Koch said.