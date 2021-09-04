Momentary eclipse

Zach Wilkinson/TribuneAlberto Aparicio, 8, takes a shot on goal — and causes a momentary eclipse of the sun — while practicing penalty kicks with his father, Ricardo, following his practice on a field behind Moscow Skate Park on Thursday evening. “If you want to go pro, you have to put in the extra hours,” Ricardo Aparicio said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

