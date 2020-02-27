HONOLULU — Bail will remain at $5 million for a mother arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Lori Vallow was in court on Kauai Wednesday for a request to reduce her bail. After the judge denied the request, her defense attorney, Craig De Costa, said she is waiving an extradition hearing, which had been scheduled March 2.
She wants to expedite her return to Idaho, De Costa said.
Kauai police arrested Vallow last week on an Idaho warrant. She has been charged with two felony counts of child abandonment.
Earlier this week, her Kauai defense attorneys filed a motion asking the judge to reconsider Vallow’s $5 million bail.
Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September. Their disappearance captured worldwide attention after authorities pleaded for help in finding them late last year. Police in the city of Rexburg, Idaho, have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger.”
Bail for the equivalent felonies in Hawaii usually range from $2,000 to $20,000, Vallow’s attorneys said in a court motion seeking a reduction in bail. She isn’t a flight risk and had offered to turn herself in to authorities before her arrest last Thursday, the motion said.
Daniel Hempey, a lawyer who represented Vallow at a hearing, asked for bail to be lowered to $10,000.
The judge has discretion to set bail, Kauai prosecutors said in a court filing opposing Vallow’s request.
Vallow is a flight risk, prosecutors said. “Given the extensive media attention, she is clearly aware that the authorities have prioritized her case,” prosecutors said. “She also has the means to move across an ocean.”
Vallow also is accused of disobeying a court order that required her to bring her children to Idaho authorities last month.
The tangled case includes investigations into three deaths. Vallow’s estranged husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed in Phoenix last July by her brother, Alex Cox. Then Cox, who claimed the shooting was in self-defense, died of unknown causes in December.
Vallow moved her family to Idaho in late August. In October, Chad Daybell’s wife, Tammy Daybell, died of what her obituary said was natural causes. When Daybell married Vallow roughly two weeks after Tammy’s death, law enforcement became suspicious and had her remains exhumed.