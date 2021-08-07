More gusty winds and intermittent thunderstorms swept through the region Friday, but no measurable precipitation was reported over the Dixie and Jumbo fires areas located 15 miles south of Elk City.
While the fire didn’t receive any rain, the cooling pattern and residual moisture in the air subdued fire activity.
- The Dixie and Jumbo fires now combine for 43,168 acres at 59 percent containment. Firefighters completed fire suppression along the river corridor and along a section of the Big Mallard Creek.
- The Granite Pass Complex near Lolo has burned 5,739 acres and 4 percent containment. Comprised of four fires, the complex is currently managed under a full suppression strategy. Crews are making progress as spotty precipitation and cooler temperatures weakened fire behavior.
- Just 15 miles southwest of Elk City, the 20 Mile Fire was ignited by lightning Thursday. Ground crews contained the spread at less than an acre. Personnel spent Friday mopping up any remaining hot spots.
- Located 23 miles east of Elk City, the Lynx Fire remains at an estimated 4,800 acres.
- The Leland Complex in Clearwater and Latah counties is made of the Sand Mountain Fire, at 1,617 acres and 82 percent containment, and the Johnson Creek Fire, at 1,349 acres and 66 percent containment.
- The Cougar Rock Complex 30 miles northeast of Orofino is at 8,079 acres with 42 percent containment and 352 personnel.
- An air quality advisory and burn ban remains in effect on the Nez Perce Reservation because of smoke from the local wildfires. Depending on wind activity, smoke may move in and out, affecting some areas more than others.
