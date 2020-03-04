Modified sales tax formula goes to Senate

BOISE — The most significant rewrite of the state sales tax distribution formula in more than 20 years is one step away from heading to the governor.
The Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee held a 30-minute hearing on the bill Tuesday, sending it to the Senate floor with a favorable recommendation.
The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa. It makes no changes to the way gross sales tax collections are distributed to counties or to special taxing districts. The distribution to cities, however, would gradually shift to a system based primarily on population.
The current formula, by contrast, reflects differences in population and property valuations that date back to the 1960s. As a result, the amount cities now receive varies wildly on a per-capita basis.
In 2018, for example, Sun Valley received $528.88 per person through the distribution formula. Elk River, in Clearwater County, received $170.65. Lewiston, Cottonwood, Craigmont, Grangeville and Orofino all received more than $100 per person.
The per-capita statewide average, by contrast, was $76.22. Moscow, at $65.49, was the only major town in the region to fall below that.
Monks’ bill would hold all Idaho cities “harmless,” in the sense that they would all receive at least as much sales tax revenue as they currently do (as long as gross sales tax collections continue to increase).
If gross tax collections increase year-over-year, the first 1 percent would be distributed to all cities in proportion to their population. Any increase above 1 percent, however, would only go to cities that are below the statewide average, in proportion to their population.
“We take the first 1 percent and give it to everyone — even those cities that are way above the average,” Monks told the committee. Any revenues above the 1 percent “goes only to the cities that are below average. We’re just bringing the bottom up, using growth (in the sales tax collections).”
No one testified against the bill. It previously passed the House on a near-party-line 53-16 vote.
