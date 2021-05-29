Modern gadgets are amazing; some are even useful

I had a funny dream the other night that I was trying to teach my dog to drive the car.
She was getting the hang of sitting behind the wheel and moving the gear shift. But she was having trouble turning the key in the ignition because, of course, dogs don’t have opposable thumbs.
Dreams have meanings, and I have been pondering what that dream was about. For one thing, if I have to rely on my dog to drive me around town, I’ll likely be staying home quite a bit. Also, I don’t have to worry about her trying to get an Uber job.
Another possibility for the meaning of the dream is my wonderment at all these new gadgets that eliminate many of the little tasks we have been used to doing for so long. There are cars now that don’t even require an ignition key. I don’t know exactly how these fobs work, but apparently the car just senses that the driver is there and starts up on its own. Pretty amazing, but when you think about it, how hard is it to turn an ignition key in the first place? I was always under the impression that new inventions were designed to help us save labor and time. Frankly, I’ve never considered turning an ignition key a major chore. It requires only seconds to do, and as long as I stay in shape, I’m pretty sure I’ll have the strength to manage it.
I guess that’s what you get when you raise smart kids who go off to college and learn to invent things. They just have to have something to do, and practicality is not necessarily the driving motivation.
Cars seem to be one of the implements most often on the inventors’ drawing boards these days. My son has a car that he can signal to come fetch him on its own. It’s kind of spooky to see this automobile driving toward you with nobody behind the wheel. Not really sure I would trust a machine like that; on the other hand, having a car that could find me in a shopping center parking lot could be handy.
Another new gizmo that intrigues me are robotic vacuum cleaners. They look like oversized hockey pucks and they roam around your house on their own while you’re sitting reading the newspaper or drinking a cup of coffee, and they vacuum your floor without you having to lift a finger.
Now that’s something, unlike a car fob, that could really save some labor. However, I have enough trouble avoiding tripping over my cats. I don’t think I want to have to watch out for a possessed vacuum cleaner wandering around my house.
Maybe I sound like an old fogey marveling over these inventions that more progressive folks take for granted. I do think it’s wonderful that the human brain is so creative and people keep coming up with new things that we didn’t even know we needed.
But I’m still busy trying to teach my dog to turn the ignition key.
