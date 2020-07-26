The cloudless sky near Mann Lake was abuzz Saturday as radio-controlled planes took flight above a group of spectators.
The Lewis-Clark Radio Controlled Modelers marked its 50th anniversary by demonstrating a wide range of aircraft and letting interested newcomers take the controls.
Tom Seale, a 47-year-old Lewiston resident, explained how technology has changed over the years. Some of the latest models have self-flying modes that land themselves, along with GPS systems.
“The safe technology makes my landings look pro,” he told onlookers. “Back in the day, you crashed a lot of planes.”
Seale said the average price of a nice plane and radio runs about $500, but you can get into the hobby for a lot less with a beginner’s model.
“A person could come out here, and within an hour we’d have you flying pretty good,” he said. “It’s a fun hobby. I like meeting people and introducing kids to it. Anything with a remote control is fun.”
Rick Samsel, 70, of Craigmont, said his transmitter has been used for about 40 different remote control models.
“I started doing this way back in the service and got back into it close to 10 years ago,” Samsel said. “When you retire and don’t have kids at home, it’s easier to afford. I started with a helicopter, which was hard to fly, and switched to an airplane. I have at least 150 hours on that one.”
Members of the club, including President Tim Lynch, said the Mann Lake Flying Site is a beautiful spot for their favorite hobby. However, someone broke into the shed and filled the lawnmower gas tank with weed killer, so some last-minute repairs and mowing had to be done Saturday.
“I’m really pleased with the turnout today,” Lynch said during a break. “We love to educate people about our club.”
John Sandell, a 75-year-old retired chiropractor from Moscow, was looking for thermal activity when he launched his large sailplane model. As he watched it get higher in the sky, Sandell talked about what it’s like to ride in one made for humans.
“My best memory is one day a pair of bald eagles flew beside me at my wingtips,” Sandall said. “I didn’t have a camera, but I’ll never forget it.”
The longest flight he ever took with no motor was from Pullman to Pasco and back home through Spokane.
“Normally you don’t have lift that late in the day, but I made it,” he said. “Gliders are my favorite. They’re peaceful and quiet and you’re flying with nature.”
Bud Betz, a 68-year-old Lewiston native, was an original model club member when a group called the “Banana Belt Balsa Butchers” operated at the Clarkston airport. Now he’s president of the Experimental Aircraft Assocation, based at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
“It’s what happens when a modeler goes astray,” Betz said. “I started modeling when I was a kid. In Idaho back then, you could drive when you were 14, but my friends and I didn’t have our licenses yet. Our parents dropped us off at the Clarkston airport and picked us up later.”
In future years, the Lewis-Clark remote control modelers club became a great family hobby, Betz said. The kids could ride bikes or fish in the lake while their parents flew planes.
Another spectator marveled at the new technology as he watched a plethora of planes take off and land.
“When I was into modeling in the ‘40s, you built everything yourself,” said Tom Schroeder, an 83-year-old Lewiston resident. “This is bordering on the unbelievable, from my perspective. It’s almost too easy, but it is impressive.”
The club’s 50th anniversary “fun fly” continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Mann Lake flying site, east of the Lewiston Orchards. Those who attend are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
