SEATTLE — A look at virus-related developments in Washington:
Peak in three weeks?
Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer with the Washington Department of Health, said Tuesday that a University of Washington data model estimates that the state COVID-19 outbreak will peak around April 19. That’s when the state might see the highest number of cases, she said, adding that cases and deaths are continuing to rise although not exponentially. Testing has increased around the state, which Lofy said explains why the number of confirmed cases per day jumped from aboiut 200 to 250 earlier this month to 500 to 600 per day starting late last week. More importantly, Lofy said, the proportion of tests that are positive every day has also risen from 6 percent or 7 percent to 8 percent or 9 percent. “This suggests an increase of the virus in the state,” she said, emphasizing that people should continue to comply with the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Jay Inslee last week. She said while the majority of virus activity had been focused in King and Snohomish counties, it is now being detected all over the state, including 108 outbreaks of the virus at long-term care facilities.
Stimulus money
Washington is set to receive nearly $3 billion from the federal stimulus bill passed to help with the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak, with at least $1.6 billion coming directly to the state, and the amount to be allocated to local governments to be determined by the U.S. Department of Treasury in the coming weeks, said Casey Katims, Gov. Jay Inslee’s director of federal and interstate affairs. State and local governments will be taking huge budget hits because of the shutdown of many businesses.
Complaints about business
A day after the release of a website where people can report violations of non-essential businesses operating in violation of the governor’s current stay-at-home order, the state has received more than 4,000 complaints through the online form, according to David Postman, Inslee’s chief of staff. Postman said they will be wading through the complaints and following up with the businesses. The public has been told to not call 911 to report individuals or private groups.